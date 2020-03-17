DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Alaskans returning from out-of-state are bringing the dreaded Coronavirus back home with them. Nine cases total have been confirmed as of Wednesday in the cities of Anchorage, Seward, Ketchikan and Fairbanks. All infected are in stable condition and in isolation.
In light of the growing number of infected Alaskans, new mandates were announced by Governor Michael Dunleavy at a press conference Tuesday night.
Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink stated that she was made aware of one of the Fairbanks cases while walking into the press conference and that the Anchorage case was considered travel related. Two of the new cases were "older" individuals and the third was a person in their 20s.
Dunleavy mandated that bars, breweries, restaurants and other food and beverage services statewide will no longer be allowed to offer dine-in services beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Additionally, any individual who has traveled outside of Alaska within the last two weeks is required to submit to a 14-day self-quarantine.
Travelers must stay home from work, self-monitor for symptoms, avoid public spaces and maintain a six-foot social distance from other individuals - including those in their household, according to Zink. The state now recommends limiting social gatherings to under ten people.
