Koliganek, AK --
No injuries are reported following Tuesday's crash near Koliganek.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the crash happened while the flight was headed back to Anchorage. The pilot and two crew members had just dropped off a patient at New Stuyahok when the single-engine plane lost power.
The pilot then made an emergency landing on a frozen lake bed. The NTSB said a Good Samaritan in a helicopter from Dillingham rescued the plane's occupants, who had no serious injuries.
The NTSB is still investigating the incident.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -