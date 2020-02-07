On Wednesday, Anchorage Police officers attempted to arrest a man suspected of flashing a gun while shoplifting at the Carrs grocery store in the Northway Mall. Employees spotted the man, 31-year-old Logan Parrigan, loading shampoo bottles into a backpack. When employees approached him, he showed his handgun and ran. Officers confronted Parrigan and one officer fired a shot. The bullet didn't hit Parrigan though, and it is still not clear where the bullet went. Parrigan has since been arrested and Chief Doll addressed some of the public’s questions during a press conference.
featured
Officer Involved Shooting at Northway Mall
©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -