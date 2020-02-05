Officer Involved Shooting at Northway Mall

Anchorage, AK --
Anchorage police officers were involved in a shooting at the Northway Mall.
Police say an adult male shoplifter was confronted by Carrs Security when some type of altercation occurred. The suspect then took out a handgun and fled on foot.
When APD arrived on scene, they saw a male matching the suspect’s description running eastbound outside of the mall. Officers confronted the suspect as he was attempting to enter the trampoline park. One APD officer fired a single shot, but no one was injured.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Police Department where he is being questioned by detectives.
Detectives are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, but have not yet spoken to police, to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
The officer who fired the weapon will be placed on four days of administrative leave and their identity will be released publicly within 72 hours.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
