Officers Added to Northwest Arctic Borough Communities

Three village communities in the Northwest Arctic Borough have announced they will now have Public Safety Officers.
For months there haven’t been any officers in any of the 10 village communities- which is home to over four thousand people. Now they will be filling three positions in the villages of Kobuk, Noatak and Kiana. The three officers will be training at the department of public safety academy in Sitka starting in February and will stay there for 8 weeks before working in their villages.
