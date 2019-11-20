Officials Approve Renaming Saginaw Bay

Federal officials have approved renaming the panhandle’s Saginaw Bay. This week the U.S. Board of Geographic names approved changing it to Skanax Bay. The change was requested by the organized village of Kake over the names association with the military aggression. Saginaw Bay had been named after a U.S. warship that destroyed three communities back in 1869.
