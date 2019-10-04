-Anchorage, AK
On Thursday, Nicole O'Hara sat down with Dr. Kathleen Sutcliffe, A University of Alaska Anchorage alumna and Bloomberg Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins University, to discuss her career, the launch of her new book, and her time at UAA.
Dr. Sutcliffe's new book, Still Not Safe: Patient Safety and the Middle-Managing of American Medicine, is available online now and in book stores nationwide on December 2nd.
