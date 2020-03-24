With dozens of cruise ships still at sea after being turned away from ports around the world, Ketchikan is considering offering safe harbor. Even though most ships are not carrying passengers, many can carry 700 or more crew members.
The Ketchikan City Council is adding up the $1,700 to $2,800 dollars per day, per ship, it could charge for its downtown berths during the industry suspension, according to city officials just providing power to the ships may earn Ketchikan $10 million.
Cruise Line International Association represents 95% of the market and has suspended all service, but there isn't infrastructure in place to have all those ships in port at the same time, according to city officials they were approached about using their harbor.
