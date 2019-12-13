The Palmer City Council passed its budget, meeting its deadline for the end of the year.
Building permits and plan review fees added to the city's revenue.
The city council denied a request to add a full-time position to the clerk's office and it reduced the council grant program by $2,000, but otherwise it did not make any cuts to the city's departments.
The council also approved funding for three of its members to fly to Palmer's sister city of Saroma, Japan for its 10-year cultural exchange.
It also had an end of the year surprise for city employees.
