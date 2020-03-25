Longtime Petersburg resident, 76 year-old Pete Erickson, Senior died in a Seattle hospital Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus. According to his family, Erickson moved to the Southeast fishing village in 1966.
Erickson was medevaced to Virgina Mason Hospital in late February suffering serious health problems. In an interview with the local Petersburg radio station, KFSK, Pete Erickson, JR said it was "a harsh blow" and that they had "no idea that he was infected until about four hours before he passed."
His death is counted for Alaska under rules from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since he was an Alaska resident. When announcing the fatality, Dr. Anne Zink suggested her belief that the patient did not catch the disease in Alaska and confirmed that he died out-of-state.
His son says he also tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine in Washington state.
