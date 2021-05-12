Alaskan children aged 12-15 are now able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine so long as they have parental/guardian consent according to an announcement made by the Anchorage office of Emergency Management.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for ages 12 and up.
“We’ve been waiting for this day and are excited to begin protecting younger Alaskans against COVID-19,” said Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “The authorization and approval of this vaccine for children age 12-15 will help keep our children from missing out on school, activities, camps and spending time with friends and family, which is so important for their growth and socialization.”
Several schools, including Wasilla Middle School, Susitna Valley Jr./Sr. High School in Talkeetna and schools in Ketchikan and Juneau, already have special clinics planned to offer the Pfizer vaccine for youth according to the State. Special vaccine events across the state will be advertised on the Sleeves Up for Summer webpage.
The website AnchorageCOVIDvaccine.org offers resources for appointments as well as a like of no-appointment-needed walk-in locations.
Those experiencing difficulty using these resources are encouraged to call the Municipality for assistance at 907-646-3322. Interpreters are available.
