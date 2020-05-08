Don't be surprised when your bartender asks for your name and number. Alaska bars are allowed to open Friday provided they maintain logs that provide contact information for patrons in case they need to chase down those who have higher risk of catching the coronavirus. Walk-ins are welcome.
Social distancing protocols need to be maintained and direct contact between employees and customers will be minimized, according to the new rules, but drinking establishments can serve household groups, with tables ten feet apart inside.
Non-household patrons seated at the bar need to maintain six feet of space between customers. No communal food is allowed to be served to non-household members. Indoor capacity is limited to 25% of maximum building occupancy.
Outdoor seating is allowed so long as there is no more than 20 tables, kept 10 feet apart, and groups are limited to household members only.
Cloth masks are strongly recommended but not required for employees interacting with the public. Customers who have symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to enter the premises. Patrons are encouraged to use non-cash transactions.
Stay Connected -