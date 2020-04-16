In an effort to keep Alaskans home during the coronavirus outbreak, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has relaxed rules so restaurants will be allowed to include alcohol in their to-go orders and deliveries.
The cost of the liquid libations may not exceed twice the amount of the food purchased under the new rules.
Delivery drivers must hold a valid TAP card and will be checking IDs prior to handing over the orders. Alaska CHARR is recommending that drivers step back 6-10 feet before asking customers to remove their face masks to check their IDs, and that they not hand over the IDs or food until the customer's face mask is put back in place.
Third party delivery service companies like DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats are not allowed to deliver alcohol. The emergency regulations will not go into effect until signed and recorded by the Lieutenant Governor, which date is yet to be determined.
