UPDATED. Only nine riders will be allowed on a People Mover bus at a time in order to maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines, this according to an announcement made Wednesday by Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz.
The upside is that those riders, along with passengers using AnchorRIDES paratransit service, will be riding free of charge.
The move has two benefits - the drivers will have greater protection against exposure to the virus at the fare box and it will also provide economic relief to the passengers.
“Public transportation is essential for many residents. We are working to provide the service in a way that’s safe for transit riders and operators,” said Mayor Berkowitz.
Stay Connected -