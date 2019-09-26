Wasilla, AK – This week a group of ladies in the Mat-Su valley held a sew-in to make quilts for veterans and active duty military members. There are eleven thousand quilts of valor groups nationwide and eleven groups in the state of Alaska. The forget me not quilters of Alaska will present quilts to veterans and active duty military personnel Thursday and Friday at the V-F-W in Wasilla
featured
Quilters Hold ‘Sew-In’ for Veterans
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -