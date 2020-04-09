The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services began shipping 44 rapid testing machines to 27 communities across the state Wednesday, according to state officials.
DHSS coordinated with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to help determine which communities needed the tests, prioritizing areas that were off the road system or on the road system but 100 miles from the nearest testing facility.
DHSS also took into consideration communities impacted by an increase in seasonal workers coming from other areas.
