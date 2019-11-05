Recall Dunleavy Petition is Denies Certification

Anchorage, Ak – The Recall Dunleavy petition has been denied certification. The decision was announced on Monday and while the campaign well surpassed the amount of signatures needed, Attorney General Kevin Clarkson said in a statement that the recall effort did not meet the legal requirements necessary. Which means that violation must have been substantial and that the applicants must have shown that Governor Dunleavy was personally responsible for that violation.
