Juneau Police reported that possible human remains have been found inside of a shoe.
Officers located the remains on the sea walk behind the Alaska Department of Labor Building. The shoe and the remains were very deteriorated and appeared to have been outside for a long time.
Officers say it is a man’s black shoe, but it’s s too deteriorated to determine the size or manufacturer. Officers didn’t find any other evidence at the scene and right now the shoe and the remains are being sent to the Alaska Crime Lab to see if an identification has been made.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
Stay Connected -