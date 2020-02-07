The Anchorage School District is responding to parents concerns at Mirror Lake Middle School this week, after a student there returned from a trip to China.
Several parents are concerned about their children’s health since the child visiting China was in close proximity to the Corona Virus. The parents of the student fully cooperated with the school district, the Anchorage Health Department and the State Department of Health and Social Services. School district officials confirm the child was seen by the family’s doctor before returning to school and the students family also gave written notification to the school district about their plans to travel to China.
We spoke with officials to find out why parents in the community have no reason to fear for their children’s health.
Stay Connected -