The Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing man who was last seen on a kayak trip near Sitka.
36-year-old Kale Pastel left on an early morning kayaking trip to Birdsnest Bay and never returned. A witness saw Pastels kayak on Sunday morning overturned. The witness then towed the kayak to Cannon Island.
The Coast Guard and Sitka Mountain Rescue launched a helicopter search Sunday afternoon but called off that search tonight. Right now, they are asking anyone with information about Pastel to contact the agency.
