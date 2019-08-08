Seward Bus Driver Arrested for Child Pornography

Seward, AK -- a Seward bus driver has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
after receiving a tip from the anchorage cyber crimes unit, the Seward police department conducted a search of 64-year-old David Endersen's home. There they seized a laptop, a cell phone, and more than 20 boxes of printed child sexual exploitation material. Endresen is charged with 19 counts of possession of child pornography but he was released from jail in June on a 6-thousand-500 dollar bail.
