Sitka Celebrates Alaska Day!

--Sitka, AK
Today marks the anniversary of the formal transfer of the territory from Russia to the U.S. 152 years ago.
In March of 1867, the United States purchased Alaska from the Russian Empire for $7.2 million. However, it wasn’t until October that the commissioners arrived in Sitka and the official transfer was signed.
The original ceremony included 250 uniformed U.S. soldiers who marched to the governor's house at Castle Hill to raise the American flag for the first time.
On Thursday, military members from U.S. Army Alaska, Alaska National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka stepped back in time with local community members at the Alaska Day Festival Ball held at the Harrigan Centennial Hall. The ball is an nod to the culture and history of the 1867 era.
Today a parade was also held in the city to celebrate the historical day!
