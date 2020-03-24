Alaska gets a top grade in something that should be no surprise to most residents. Many of us are really good at following appropriate social distancing guidelines, or, as some Alaskans say, it's just another Tuesday.
UNACAST used cellphone signals to track distance traveled by users, to see if people were actually following the governor's mandate to shelter at home.
Over all Alaska ranks second in the nation, with many boroughs getting an A in staying at home.
Yakutat Borough was awarded eight gold stars with a 99% compliance. Anchorage, Denali, Dillingham, Fairbanks, Haines, Hoonah, Mat-Su, Northwest Arctic Borough, Petersburg, Prince of Wales, Petersburg, Yukon-Koyukuk, were also awarded an A for an over an 80% change in behavior.
Kenai Peninsula is bringing home a C with only a 23% change.
Bethel, Kuvisluk earned a D with 15% and 12% respectively.
Failing grades were given to Ketchikan and North Slope Borough at 9%, and Kodiak at 2%.
Find details at https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard
