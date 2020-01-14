Anchorage, Alaska —
Three snowboarders were able to safely escape after being caught in an avalanche Saturday in Alaska's Chugach National Forest.
The snowboarders were hiking up a trail when they triggered the avalanche. The avalanche fully buried one person and partially buried another, the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center said.
The person who was fully buried suffered minor injuries but the others were uninjured. They all freed themselves then hiked out to the Crow Creek trailhead.
The hard slab avalanche was about 50 feet wide with a vertical run of 500 feet. According to the center, the crown at the top of the slide measured 3 feet deep.
A report posted online by Alaska State Troopers said no one else was in the area at the time.
The U.S. Forest Service, Girdwood Fire Department, Alyeska Ski Patrol and Rescue Coordination Center responded to the incident.
