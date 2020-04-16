In a big step towards getting back to normal, Governor Michael Dunleavy issued a new mandate Wednesday that allows health care providers to resume services.
Physicals and routine exams will be allowed starting April 20, as well as any other services that require minimal protective equipment and safety protocols for pre-screening.
Some delayed elective procedures can be performed starting May 4. Health care providers will be allowed to perform non-urgent, or elective procedures like biopsies, with defined safety protocols for patients and staff.
Stay Connected -