The 11th Annual Special Olympics Alaska Polar Plunge is taking place this Saturday, December 21st at Goose Lake! On Thursday they cut the ice in preparation for the big event, and today local law enforcement officers tested the waters.
Your Alaska Link will be taking part in Saturday event and will be “Freezin' for a Reason!”
To help us reach our donation goal and support Special Olympics Alaska athletes follow the link below! https://secure.e2rm.com/p2p/fundraising/291742/participant/4636434#.Xf0_raXRaNI.twitter
Stay Connected -