The State of Alaska is currently under a COVID-19 mandate which prohibits gatherings of non-household members, regardless of the number of people involved - including weddings, graduations, funerals, and faith gatherings.
With Easter Sunday just around the corner, the State of Alaska issued a Health Alert Tuesday to offer solutions to traditional assemblies for the holiday.
Religious groups may conduct live-stream or drive-in services, according to the Health Alert. Singers and speakers are told to keep a minimum of 10 feet between each person. Non-speaking, technical assistance personnel must wear cloth face coverings and keep six feet away from others. No more than ten people should be involved in producing the services.
Participants may gather in vehicles to participate in the service together by remote means. Household members are allowed to leave their homes to travel by vehicle to and from their religious facility, but must remain in their vehicle at all times and not carpool with non-household members.
Parking lot staff wearing reflective clothing and face coverings are allowed to direct participants to clearly marked parking stalls with six feet of separation between the vehicles.
Participants are not allowed interact physically with clergy, staff or participants in other vehicles. Collecting donations by basket or plate is specifically forbidden.
Faith-based groups may assemble and distribute Easter baskets so long as anyone assisting with basket assembly or distribution has passed a health screening.
Those who have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of respiratory infection; have travelled out-of-state travel in the past two weeks, or have had close contact to a person with COVID-19 or an undiagnosed respiratory infection in the past two weeks are not allowed to participate.
Easter basket crews must be 10 people or less; must wear a cloth face covering and keep a minimum of six feet away from non-household members. Participants must wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds prior to and after handling baskets or basket contents.
