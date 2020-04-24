Just in time for the weekend, Alaska State Park campgrounds are opening as weather and staff permit.
The Division of Natural Resources announced Friday the opening of Bird Creek Campground in Chugach State Park, Pasagshak State Recreation Site in Kodiak and in the Kenai/Prince William Sound area- Blueberry Lake State Recreation Site, Deep Creek State Recreation Area-North Scenic Overlook, Ninilchik State Recreation Area, Clam Gulch State Recreation Area, and Morgan’s Landing campground in the Kenai River Special Management Area.
According to state officials, summer staff is not yet on the job so they are asking Alaskans to take extra care in cleaning up after themselves, packing out whatever they pack in, and bringing disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer to ensure bathroom facilities and picnic tables stay clean.
Public use cabins across the state will continue to remain open so long as visitors maintain social distancing and cleaning guidelines. Visitors must bring their own cleaning products and disinfect before and after use.
The Alaska State Parks website will be updated with new information as additional campgrounds are opened, and Alaskans are encouraged to consult this page when planning their trip.
