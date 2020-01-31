State Capital Update Dorene Lorenz Dorene Lorenz Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Published 12 hrs ago 11:23 am Updated 5 hrs ago 06:34 pm Published 12 hrs ago 11:23 am Updated 5 hrs ago 06:34 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s Dorene Lorenz with an update from Juneau. ©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juneau Education Dorene Lorenz Dorene Lorenz Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Dorene Lorenz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Stay Connected -