The Alaska State Department of Labor is expecting a four-fold increase in unemployment claims according to Deputy Commissioner Cathy Munoz. The unemployment division has unfilled vacancies that are funded and will be deployed.
Governor Michael Dunleavy has instituted a hiring freeze due to low oil prices, but Munoz says that the Governor has given the Labor Department "full leeway to meet the demand."
House Bill 308 also give the Labor Department additional authority to pay overtime. Munoz says the department is "in good shape" to meet the increase need.
Unemployment benefits will be available for those who are self-quarantined regardless if they develop the virus - in addition to those who are laid off due to COVIS-19 measures.
