A new survey is being taken by the State of Alaska to identify the impact of the coronavirus on families. The first in a series, the AKFAMILY survey can be found at this link and will be open for several weeks.
Initial results will be summarized and shared by the unit before the end of April. Alaskans are asked to sign up to receive additional short follow-up surveys on focused topics, including the impact on education, physical and mental health of children in Alaska.
“We hope the results from this survey will give us data to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting the physical health, mental health and education of children in Alaska and their families,” said Maternal Child Health Director for Alaska Becky Morisse. “We will use the findings of the survey to improve our services for families during this challenging time.”
MCH Epidemiology, a Unit within the Section of Women's, Children's and Family Health, Division of Public Health, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is wanting to compile reliable data for use in measuring and tracking health status, planning and evaluating programs, guiding public health policy, and preventing poor health outcomes, according to the website.
