Rural schools, pin particular, will no longer be bootstrapping with the experiencing exceptionally slow internet speeds while paying extremely high costs for them.
Governor Michael Dunleavy (R-Alaska) recently signed Senate Bill 74, which more than doubles the minimum internet speeds at 165 schools over 30 districts, taking it from 10 megabytes to 25.
The state funding for the program matched Federal Universal Services Program dollars which purchase internet at a discounted rate.
The effort is expected to assist teachers offering distance delivery while students are sequestered at home due to COVID-19.
