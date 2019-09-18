State Sues Union Over Dues

Anchorage, AK - Alaska attorney general Kevin Clarkson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Alaska state employees association, claiming the association is violating members right to free speech by limiting their ability to opt out of paying dues when they disagree with union statements.
The court noted that public sector unions engage in political activity that not all members agree with, and forcing members to pay union dues was equivalent to forcing those members to support speech that they are against.
The department of administration said by filing this lawsuit, the state is proactively seeking clarity from the court to ensure employees’ rights are fully protected.
