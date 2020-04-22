Even as a "measured approach" is being taken to restart Alaska's economy, mandates designed to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading have been extended.
International and interstate travel mandates requiring that all people arriving in Alaska, whether resident, worker or visitor, self-quarantine for two weeks has been extended until May 19.
The mandate limiting intrastate travel to critical personal needs or critical infrastructure has been extended until further notice. Alaskans have been encouraged by Governor Michael Dunleavy to take scenic drives, just not to other cities.
State officials say they are going to take advantage of geography to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, allowing local authorities to choose stricter or more liberal rules depending on their unique situation. Local governments are allowed to implement different phases at different times.
The first phase of business openings only allows restaurant, retail, and personal services businesses to open to 25% capacity. Bars, theaters, bingo parlors and bowling alleys are to remain closed. Cashless and no-receipt transactions are encouraged.
One adult per household is allowed to visit a retail store. Universal face coverings are encouraged, as it having sanitizer at the entrance, hourly sanitization and staff screening.
Restaurants are allowed to resume indoor and table service by reservation only, bars are to remain closed. Parties are limited to household members, even in outdoor spaces where seating has been limited to a maximum of 20 tables. Tables must be ten feet apart.
Hair salons, day spas, esthetics, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing, nail and tanning salons, rolfing and reiki businesses are allowed one customer per staff by reservation only. Gyms and fitness businesses are allowed to resume outdoor classes and training with ten feet between each person, groups of 20 or smaller, and screening of staff and patrons.
Six feet must be placed between work stations. Hand sanitizer must be available at the entrance and there must be proper sanitization between customers.
Fishing charters are allowed to be consisted of a single household to capacity or up to 25% capacity of mixed customers.
Religious services, small weddings and funerals, and other small gatherings of less than 20 people will be allowed so long as six feet of social distancing of non-household people is maintained.
