Anchorage, AK – State Highway officials have decided to reduce snowplow service on the Seward and other highways, and many people are not too happy about it. The Department of Transportation announced that it will not send out plows on the stretch of the highway that includes Turnagain Pass from 10 pm to 4 am, and will also reduce the number of plows during the day. The department said that budget cutbacks have left them with no choice.
State to Cut Back on Plowing Highways
