featured Straw for Dogs News Team Published 17 hrs ago 12:14 pm Updated 17 hrs ago 12:22 pm Published 17 hrs ago 12:14 pm Updated 17 hrs ago 12:22 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Straw for Dogs It’s almost time for the Iditarod and on Thursday volunteers gathered to pack straw beds for the sled dogs to be delivered to various checkpoints across the trail. Photojournalist David McGovern has the story. ©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Iditarod Sled Dogs Straw For Dogs
Stay Connected -