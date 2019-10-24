Student Arrested in School Gun Threat

Anchorage, AK – Wednesday morning a student was arrested for threatening to shoot up an anchorage school. Just before 10:30, A-P-D responded to Wendler middle school on Lake Otis after a male student allegedly walked up to a group of students claiming to have a gun and made a comment about shooting up the school. The students alerted staff but officers did not find any weapons in the student’s possession. Back in August another Wendler middle school student was arrested for a similar threat.
