Early Wednesday morning SWAT officers responded to an area near 4th Avenue where a man involved with a shooting had barricaded himself.
29-year-old Jerod Alexander is in custody. He was reported to have had an altercation with another man near 5th Avenue and shots were fired. One bystander was injured and transported to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Alexander fled to a nearby apartment and refused to leave or cooperate with police. The stand off lasted nearly 4 hours before he was taken into custody without incident.
