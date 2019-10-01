Anchorage, AK – The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reopened its North/South runway Monday Night. There are still some final touches to be done, but for now the runway will operate in the evenings allowing night time flight paths to go back to what they were before, helping many anchorage citizens sleep more soundly. But, don't think the plane noise is gone for good just yet. During the day, the runway will be closed to finish up the final details-which should be done by the end of October.
Ted Stevens International Airport Reopens North/South Runway
