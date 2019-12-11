Alyeska Pipeline Service Company announced that as of last Friday the pipeline has now pumped a whopping total of 18 billion barrels. With this, 145 billion dollars in revenue has been raised from the North Slope's crude oil. The company last hit a milestone five years ago when they reached 17 billion barrels.
The Trans Alaska pipeline has reached milestone!
