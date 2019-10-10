Third Teen Found Guilty In Grunwald Murder

Fairbanks, AK – Late Tuesday afternoon, a Fairbanks jury found Bradley Renfro guilty in the murder of David Grunwald. In 2016, 16-year-old David Grunwald was beaten, kidnapped and taken to the Knik River where he was shot to death. Renfro, who was also 16 at the time of the murder, has been on trial for a few weeks, and it took just under two days for jurors to make a decision. Renfo is the third person to be tried for the murder, both Dominic Johnson and Erick Allmendinger were convicted in 2018.
