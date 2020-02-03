Anchorage, AK --
Monday was the start of Jewel Lake Ice Fishing With The Kids, where children of all ages get a taste of sport fishing in the winter.
Before diving in, the kids got a quick lesson from Alaska Department of Fish and Game staff, and then it was off the holes!
Parents celebrated first catches, helped the little ones with their lines, and taught them the ins and outs of ice fishing.
By the end of the week, more than 2000 kids will make their way to the lake -leading up to Saturday's main event, The 32nd annual Jewel Lake Jamboree! At the event the entire community can ice fish free of charge. ADF&G will also be providing rods and bait! The jamboree is hosted by The Bait Shack in partnership with ADF&G and is sponsored by the Alaska Sport Fishing Association.
Resident anglers who are 18 years of age and up, along with non-resident anglers over 15 will need a valid sport fishing license to fish. You will be able to purchase a fishing license at the event. However, licenses can be purchased beforehand through the ADF&G online store.
