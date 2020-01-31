Three Found Dead in Palmer Home

On Thursday Alaska State Troopers said they found three bodies in a home in Palmer. AST told Your Alaska Link, they went to a home on Cottrell Campus Drive for a welfare check on Tuesday and found the bodies of 71-year-old Gerald Brown, 70-year-old Karen Brown and 42-year-old Jeffrey Brown.
Troopers are still investigating the cause of the deaths and haven't released any more information. They do however believe the public is not in danger. We will keep you updated on this developing story.
