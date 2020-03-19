Two Fairbanks young adults and a Ketchikan person who had direct contact with the Ketchikan case reported yesterday have tested positive for COVID-19, said Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink in a press conference Thursday evening. None of the positive cases were hospitalized and all are self-isolating.
Zink says Alaskans will not be tested for COVID-19 unless they are experiencing symptoms such as a fever or shortness of breath and have had contact with someone who had the disease or was in a high risk area.
She reminds Alaskans to be sure to call first make set up appointment prior to going to the emergency room to keep appropriate social distance from potentially infected others there.
In Thursday's press conference, Zink said Alaska's first reported case, an Anchorage pilot, is doing "really quite well" is "asymptomatic" and continues to be self-isolating.
