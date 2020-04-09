President Donald J. Trump approved Alaska’s Disaster Declaration Thursday, providing Federal funding to State, tribal, and local recovery efforts for all areas affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
“I thank President Trump and his administration for recognizing Alaska’s need for support as we navigate through this pandemic, and approving our request for a Disaster Declaration. We have been in constant communication with the White House since January, and they have been very responsive to our preparedness and response needs,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This Federal support will enable our state and local communities to address the health and economic impacts caused by this devastating virus. My administration will continue to leverage all available options in these uncertain times.”
"Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments,” according to the White House.
