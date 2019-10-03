-Camp Shelby, Mississippi
Roughly 3,000 U.S. Army Alaska soldiers are in Mississippi to take part in a 10 day training event called Arctic Anvil.
On Wednesday night approximately 650 soldiers kicked off the event with an airborne operation involving multiple aircraft in two drop zones over Camp Shelby, when one plane missed its intended drop zone.
87 paratroopers landed in a wooded area, some waiting hours to be rescued. 23 were sent to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
As of Thursday afternoon, four of the 23 still remained in their care.
All soldiers were a part of the 5th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
There were no life threatening injuries and U.S. Army officials have reached out to the families of everyone involved.
Operations at Camp Shelby were paused following the jump but are expected to resume within 24 hours.
Officials have yet to announce an exact reason for the missed drop zone, and an investigation is on-going to determine the cause.
