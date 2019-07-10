The U.S.Women's National Soccer team was honored with a parade in New York City after winning the World Cup. Fans gathered with the team to help them fight for equal pay.
Your Alaska Link's Morgan Hoover is in the Sports Center with the story.
The U.S.Women's National Soccer team was honored with a parade in New York City after winning the World Cup. Fans gathered with the team to help them fight for equal pay.
Your Alaska Link's Morgan Hoover is in the Sports Center with the story.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -