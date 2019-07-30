--Anchorage, AK
On Tuesday the University of Alaska Board of Regents held an emergency session in Anchorage to deliberated about cuts throughout the university system.
All three chancellors were in attendance to present their plans to achieve the required spending reductions. A vote was called to decide whether or not the president of the university, Jim Johnsen, would work with the three chancellors to find ways to save money this fiscal year, as well as explore the idea of unifying all three campuses into one university in the future.
The board voted in favor of doing so in a vote of eight to three.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -