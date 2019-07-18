UA Credit Rating Borders Junk Bond Status

Anchorage, AK -- Budget cuts to the university of Alaska has resulted in a big downgrade to UA's credit rating.
The credit rating committee of Moody's corporation decided Wednesday to downgrade the credit rating of UA from its current A1 rating to BAA1 with a negative outlook. This decision drops the universities credit by three notches, which now makes UA the second lowest rated flagship university in the nation.
According to the university, there has never been a three point drop at one time in moody's institutional rating -and now the university is just two scores away from being viewed as a non-investment grade debt, or junk bond status.
