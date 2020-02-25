Anchorage, AK --
After an unprecedented year, the University of Alaska is facing a second consecutive $25 million cut in state funding, which will be followed by an additional $20 million cut in the 2020-2021 school year. In an effort to address these budget restraints, UAA has decided to reduce the number of degree programs it will offer.
During an Expedited Program Review, the deans made their recommendations which could have included one of six options:
Enhancement – Enhance with additional resources such as new faculty or staff.
Continuation – Continue the program as is without any changes.
Revision – Revise the program (such as changing future program requirements) but do not discontinue it.
Continued Review – Review the program again within 2 years after specific issues identified in the review are addressed.
Suspension – Stop accepting new students into the major.
Deletion –Assist students currently in the major to complete their degree/certificate within a defined time period and then discontinue/delete the major.
Following the review, they decided to recommend the suspension or deletion of 19 UAA programs.
The programs recommended for suspension are:
- Aviation Administration, Associate of Applied Science
- Civic Engagement, Undergraduate Certificate
- Hospitality Administration, Bachelor of Arts
- Logistics and Supply Chain Operations, Associate of Applied Science
- Logistics and Supply Chain Operations, Occupational Endorsement Certificate
- Logistics and Supply Chain Ops, Undergraduate Certificate
- Management Information Systems, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Office Foundations and Support, Occupational Endorsement Certificate
- Radiologic Tech, Limited Radiography, Occupational Endorsement Certificate
- Welding and Nondestructive Testing, Associate of Applied Science
The programs recommended for deletion are:
- Anthropology, Master of Arts
- Clinical Psychology, Master of Science
- Creative Writing and Literary Arts, Master of Fine Arts
- Early Childhood Spec Education, Master of Education
- English, Master of Arts
- Environment and Society, Bachelor of Science
- Legal Studies, Legal Nurse Consultant Paralegal undergraduate certificate
- Sociology, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science
- Theatre, Bachelor of Arts
However, these recommendations are not set in stone and could change. Here are the next steps:
Week of March 9th - Provost makes recommendations to the Chancellor
Week of March 23rd - Chancellor informs UAA community of proposed actions requiring BOR decisions
Week of April 1st - UA System Academic Council makes recommendations
Week of April 14th - BOR Academic & Student Affairs Committee makes recommendations
Week of June 5th - BOR announces program reductions, suspended admissions, discontinuations
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
